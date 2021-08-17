Amazon Facing Major Employee Backlash Over Return-to-Office Plans

Amazon is facing backlash from its employees over its return-to-office plans, with employees saying “this is turning into a circus.”

Amazon recently announced it was pushing back its return-to-office date to at least January as a result of the surge in Delta COVID cases. Th company had previously been planning on bringing employees back to the office in September.

Despite the delay, employees are not impressed with the company’s plans. In fact, according to Business Insider, who saw internal messages, employees are calling for the company to allow permanent remote work for those that want it.

“This is turning into a circus,” one employee wrote. “Just allow those [who] wish to work from to work from home, those who wish to come to the office to do so and anything in between within reason.”

“Many companies are allowing employees to WFH indefinitely. Why not Amazon?,” another wrote.

“What’s going to motivate to work harder: a ping-pong table at the office or the chance to avoid 2 hours in rush-hour traffic?” another employee asked.

While many companies have already faced backlash for their return-to-office policy, Amazon is one that has not built up much goodwill with its employees. The company stiffed drivers $62 million in tips, illegally failed to pay employees for time spent searching their bags and may have violated labor laws in Alabama. If the company isn’t careful, it may face a full-blown rebellion.