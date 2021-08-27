Amazon Expands A-to-z Guarantee to Cover Personal/Property Damage

Amazon has unveiled a major upgrade to its A-to-z Guarantee, vowing to cover personal or property damage caused by defective products.

A-to-z Guarantee was initially rolled out 20 years ago and provided no-hassle returns for products sold by third-party sellers on Amazon’s store. The company is now expanding that to cover damage caused by defective products sold via Amazon, including products that are sold by third-parties.

The program will automatically cover up to $1,000, at no cost to the seller, although Amazon reserves the right to cover more expensive claims if it feels the seller is not properly addressing the issue.

Amazon announced the program in a blog post:

Now, in the unlikely event a defective product sold through Amazon.com causes property damage or personal injury, Amazon will directly pay customers for claims under $1,000—which account for more than 80% of cases—at no cost to sellers, and may step in to pay claims for higher amounts if the seller is unresponsive or rejects a claim we believe to be valid. We are also launching Amazon Insurance Accelerator to help sellers buy insurance at competitive rates from trusted providers. We’re excited that these innovations create a more trustworthy shopping and selling experience for customers and sellers in our store.

The new policy is good news for customers and sellers alike.