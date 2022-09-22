Amazon Continues Its Reign as Top MBA Grad Recruiter for Seventh Year

The latest data shows Amazon is the top recruiter of MBA grads for the seventh year in a row, beating out the rest of Big Tech and traditional industries.

Amazon is the largest e-commerce platform in the world and the top cloud provider with its AWS division. While it’s not surprising that it attracts top talent, the company manages to do more than that, maintaining its status as THE top MBA recruiter for seven years running, according to OnlineU.

In order to maintain its top spot, Amazon has beat out the likes of Apple, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, and other Big Tech companies. Amazon has also bested financial and consulting companies, traditionally strong contenders.

Much of Amazon’s appetite for MBA grads can be chalked up to its rapidly growing and diverse business interests. The company dominates numerous industries, generating a need for top talent to help it continue growing, innovating, and fending off rivals.

OnlineU makes the case that MBA grads have a world of opportunities available to them.

Now more than ever, MBA graduates have a wide range of choices as to where they’ll end up. Industries beyond finance are opening their doors to MBA graduates in the hope their business acumen will help the company’s bottom line.