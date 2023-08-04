Amazon CEO: ‘Every Team Is Working on Generative AI’

Amazon is going all-in on generative AI, with the e-commerce and cloud giant investing heavily in development.

Amazon was late to the generative AI party, unveiling its Bedrock platform well after OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing Ai, and Google Bard. In fact, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy had to reassure investors that the company was, indeed, working on its own platform prior to the company unveiling Bedrock.

In Amazon’s latest call with investors (via The Times of India), Jassy made clear just how heavily the company is pursuing AI development.

“Inside Amazon, every one of our teams is working on building generative AI applications that reinvent and enhance their customers’ experience,” he said.

Amazon has positioned Bedrock as the platform of choice for companies looking to customize their AI models, as the company’s initial release revealed:

One of the most important capabilities of Bedrock is how easy it is to customize a model. Customers simply point Bedrock at a few labeled examples in Amazon S3, and the service can fine-tune the model for a particular task without having to annotate large volumes of data (as few as 20 examples is enough). Imagine a content marketing manager who works at a leading fashion retailer and needs to develop fresh, targeted ad and campaign copy for an upcoming new line of handbags. To do this, they provide Bedrock a few labeled examples of their best performing taglines from past campaigns, along with the associated product descriptions, and Bedrock will automatically start generating effective social media, display ad, and web copy for the new handbags. None of the customer’s data is used to train the underlying models, and since all data is encrypted and does not leave a customer’s Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), customers can trust that their data will remain private and confidential.

If Jassy’s comments are any indication, Bedrock is just the beginning of Amazon’s AI ambitions.