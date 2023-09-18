Advertise with Us
Amazon Announces ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ Event Dates

Amazon has announced the dates of its second Prime Day event of the year, with "Prime Big Deal Days" slated for October 10-11....
Written by Staff
Monday, September 18, 2023

    Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, prompting the company to launch a second Prime Day event. This year’s second event will be held in mid-October.

    “We’re giving our Prime members yet another way to save, with deals on some of the most wanted gifts of the season,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “Members can shop deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys that include some of our most popular items during Prime Big Deal Days. They can also take advantage of other exciting Prime member benefits, like shopping favorite brands beyond Amazon.com with Buy with Prime and accessing doorbuster deals with Invite-only deals.”

    Prime Big Deal Days will be held simultaneously in 18 counties, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the US, and the UK. Japan, the 19th country, will have access to Prime Big Deal Days later in October.

