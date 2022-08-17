Alphabet Is Blockchain’s Biggest Corporate Investor

Alphabet is the biggest corporate investor in blockchain and crypto technology among the top 100 public companies over the last ten months.

The crypto market is currently taking a beating, but that hasn’t stopped companies of all sizes from continuing to invest in crypto and blockchain tech. According to Blockdata, Alphabet is the top investor in blockchain technology among the top 100 public companies.

Between September 2021 and June 2022, Google invested a staggering $1.5 billion in blockchain technology. Asset manager BlackRock came in second, with $1.17 billion. Morgan Stanley rounded out the top three with $1.11 billion.

Other top companies included Microsoft, Samsung, Goldman Sachs, PayPal, LG, Wells Fargo, and more.

Despite the current downturn, the continued support and investment from some of the world’s largest companies will help ensure the technology’s continued growth and adoption.