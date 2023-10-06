Advertise with Us
ChinaRevolutionUpdate

Alibaba Suspected of ‘Possible Espionage’ In Belgium

Alibaba is the latest Chinese firm suspected of engaging in espionage for Beijing, with the Belgium security service VSSE monitoring the company....
Written by Staff
Friday, October 6, 2023

    According to CNN, VSSE said it was monitoring Cainiao, the company’s logistics division, at a logistics hub in the Liège cargo airport.

    “[We] detect and fight against possible spying and/or interference activities carried out by Chinese entities, including Alibaba,” the VSSE said in a statement.

    Alibaba denied the allegations.

    “We strongly deny the allegations [which are] based on prior conjecture,” Cainiao told CNN. “Cainiao is in compliance with all laws and regulations where it operates.”

    Chinese companies are required by law to support Beijing when called upon, including to facilitate China’s espionage efforts. Huawei, ZTE, and others have already been subjected to stiff sanctions by multiple countries because their activities on behalf of Beijing have been labeled a threat to national security.

    If the allegations against Alibaba are true, the company may well find itself on the same path as Huawei.

