How to Go From Freelancer to Agency Marketing Professional

The freelance life can be great for skilled marketers in SEO, web design, or copywriting. The truth is that so many freelancers don’t want to go into the office. Remote work is growing around the world which could mean incredible opportunities at agencies are opening up. A number of digital marketing agencies have gone completely remote in the last two years. You could see a huge bump in your income depending on your skills and past experience. The following are tips to transition from a freelancer into agency life.

Update Your Resume and LinkedIn

Updating your resume and LinkedIn is imperative when looking for a job. You might even have a recruiter reach out to you about a role that fits your profile. Jobs come from all angles in today’s digital age which you should keep in mind. If you have accomplishments you are proud of, list them and do not be modest. Launching a new website without losing search engine rankings then improving organic traffic for a business is a great example.

Social media can be quite damaging when you are looking for a job. You might have never had a traditional job as the lifestyle freelancing allowed you to have was good enough. Social media profiles can be full of things that you would rather not share with a potential employer. Digital marketers are notorious for finding things online that you would rather not.

Find a Job You Know You’ll Love

Working in marketing in a particular industry might be something you have envisioned. Getting into top marketing agencies might have required you to move to New York or San Francisco in the past. Indeed and LinkedIn can make it as easy as ever to apply quickly. Don’t get discouraged if you are getting constant rejections before or after interviews. Look at the interviews as a form of practice for when you find a job you know that you are perfect for.

Finding a job when you are already generating income can allow you to pick one you love rather than like. You most likely do not need a job but want to get back into agency life or see what it is about if it is the first time. The one aspect that you need to keep in mind is that without agency experience, you might actually be taking a pay cut. There are those people that have worked as contractors with agencies which can suffice.

Keep Your Current Gig Going For a While

You might be working extremely long hours with your new job and freelance work. Scaling down your freelance work is an option but this should only be done when you are comfortable in your new role. The extra money is something that you will be happy you’ve worked hard for. There might come a time where you have to completely scale your freelance business down. If you have loyal clients, you might be able to start working with them if you decide working for an agency is not your cup of tea.

Get Ready For Zoom Meetings

Freelancers might jump on a Zoom call with a client monthly or just to get things started. Agencies are full of client meetings and internal meetings. If you don’t like meeting virtually, you are going to have a tough time at an agency. Some agencies are better about sending a detailed email out for a topic that others would schedule a meeting about.

Your Schedule Will Be Set

You are going to have to work certain hours with your agency team even when working remotely. As a freelancer, you probably set your own schedule which allows for a lot of freedom. Even in a remote work role, you will be giving up flexibility you have when freelancing.

Agencies Can Be Stressful

Agencies differ immensely but there are some where there always seems like something is going wrong. You could inherit a job from an individual that was so far behind that it is hard to believe. The last thing anyone wants is to work for an agency that is a dumpster fire in more ways than one.

The transition from a freelancer to an in-house or remote agency marketer can be tough. The perks could be plentiful as certain skills could be valued immensely. Getting a director position could lead to a massive salary with bonuses quarterly. Create a list of pros and cons before making any decisions as it could become clear what the right choice is.