Adobe Bringing Generative AI to Adobe Premiere

Adobe is adding generative AI to its video editor, Adobe Premiere Pro, making it easier than ever to create and edit videos.

Generative AI is revolutionizing the photo and video market, with incredibly realistic results. In many cases, entire videos can be created simply by providing a text description of what is wanted. Adobe clearly wants to tap into AI’s potential, and is planning to include generative AI in Premiere Pro later this year.

We’re bringing a range of new generative AI features to Premiere Pro. Soon, you’ll be able to seamlessly add frames and make clips longer as well as add or remove objects in the background of a shot.

The company goes on to highlight the game-changing element generative AI brings to video editing.

AI is changing the game for film and video creation — speeding up transcription, editing, color, audio, captioning, and delivery workflows. Whether you work on short social videos or feature-length films, AI functionality powered by Adobe Sensei will shave time off your editing process and open the door to new creative possibilities. Spend less time on tedious tasks like creating transcripts, changing color levels, adjusting audio, and reframing videos for social channels — and more time getting inspired and telling a story with stunning video projects.

It’s unclear at this time if Premiere will use a home-grown AI solution from Adobe, or if the the company plans to use an established model, such as OpenAI’s Sora.