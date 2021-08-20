Adobe Acquiring Frame.io

Adobe has announced it is acquiring Frame.io, a company specializing in cloud-based video collaboration.

Video services have exploded in popularity, in large part as a result of pandemic-driven lockdowns. Video editing, however, is still a challenging a product of past years, and has not benefited from cloud-based collaboration as much as other industries.

Frame.io has been working to change that, with a cloud-based collaborative platform for video editing. Adobe sees potential paring Frame.io’s platform with its own Premiere Pro and After Effects software.

“We’ve entered a new era of connected creativity that is deeply collaborative, and we imagine a world where everyone can participate in the creative process,” said Scott Belsky, Adobe Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President, Creative Cloud. “With this acquisition, we’re welcoming an incredible customer-oriented team and adding Frame.io’s cloud-native workflow capabilities to make the creative process more collaborative, productive, and efficient to further unleash creativity for all.”