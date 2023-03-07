Acer Suffers Data Breach, 160GB of Data For Sale Online

Acer has confirmed a data breach, one that has resulted in 160GB of data being posted for sale online.

According to BleepingComputer, bad actors compromised “a server hosting private documents used by repair technicians.” The data, some 160GB worth, was allegedly stolen in mid-February and has since been posted for sale on a popular hacking forum.

Acer confirmed the breach in a statement to BleepingComputer:

“We have recently detected an incident of unauthorized access to one of our document servers for repair technicians.

“While our investigation is ongoing, there is currently no indication that any consumer data was stored on that server.” – Acer.

Hopefully, Acer’s initial evaluation will prove true. Unfortunately, not only have major data breaches been on the rise, but it’s becoming far more common for initial investigations to reveal only half the story, with subsequent investigations revealing the scope of the breaches being far more than originally thought.

For now, anyway, customers appear to have dodged the bullet. We will continue to monitor and update as more details become available.