565 Palm Pilot Apps Are Now Available via Your Web Browser

The Internet Archive has helped resurrect 565 Palm Pilot apps, all of which can be run in your web browser.

Palm was once one of the leading personal digital assistant (PDA) and smartphone makers, before eventually succumbing to Microsoft, Blackberry, and Apple. Despite its demise, the Palm ecosystem was responsible for a variety of popular apps, including some that served as precursors to many modern ones.

According to The Verge, The Internet Archive has brought back a massive collection of those apps, including Space Trader, Dope Wars, SFCave, and more.

Users interested in taking a look at a piece of history can get started here.