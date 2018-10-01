5 Ways to Instantly Improve Your Product Description Page for Better Conversions

A visitor that arrives at your product description page is only a few clicks away from making a purchase. But whether they leave your site or buy your product depends in large part on the page design.

Despite its importance, a lot of store owners don't pay enough attention to their product page. Most are happy to just put up a photo and a brief description. This is a travesty since the product page can make or break a sale. If the customer doesn't find the page appealing and informative, they won't move on to the checkout.

There are, however, a number of fast and easy strategies you can implement right now to improve your product page and boost your sales. Let's take a look:

1. Analyze Your Customer's Behavior

One of the best ways to improve your conversions is to have a well-designed product description page. You'll need to have the right balance of images and information, especially since shoppers tend to just scan the page. According to a Nielson report, 79 percent of consumers don't read word by word. They just scan a page and pick out specific words and phrases.

A heatmap is a great tool to use when designing a product page. It lets you track where your customers typically look, what they click on when they arrive at your page, and how far down they scroll when reading your content. Knowing where they're looking gives you the chance to remove any distracting images or irrelevant data.

[Image source: MockingFish]

2. Establish Trust

You want to build trust with your customers from the get-go. Product reviews and security seals are just two ways to go about this. But you can also establish trust by providing clear information on shipping costs, duration, and details like how many items can be ordered, etc. Knowing this key information will give your customers peace of mind and keep them moving toward your checkout page.

[Image source: Harry's]

Summarize these details to save space, but make sure you place them in a strategic part of your page. For instance, customers who visit Harry's product page will see this information next to a photo of the item on sale. Also, consider adding links in the description that offer more detailed information about the product.

3. Enable Chat on Select Pages

Your prospective customers may get frustrated and exit your store when they have questions about an item and there's nobody to advise them. And many consumers simply don't have the time or patience to call customer service or email your company. You can use live chat to solve this problem and improve conversion rates.

[Image source: ZenDesk]

This feature also makes life easier for shoppers since they immediately get the answers they need. It also tells them that your company is efficient, always available to listen and willing to resolve their concerns, thus increasing brand trust.

4. Use Customer Photos as Social Proof

People trust recommendations given by friends, family, and their fellow customers. It's why many brands include customer reviews and feedback. But you can step up your game and enhance product page conversions by using customer-generated photos. Seeing your items showcased by customers helps put them in context. The social proof it provides can also influence a prospective buyer's decision while giving your customers a realistic look of your product.

Amazon.com uses this strategy quite well. The website allows customers to upload images of items they purchased via the site and links them to the review on the product page.

5. Improve Product Titles

Your product's name is the first thing that will catch a shopper's attention on the product page. So it makes it even more important to create a good product title that will entice them to look at what else you have in store. The title is where you can be creative while giving your customer key details about the item and its features.

Make sure you use a tone that your demographic can relate to. For instance, fun and whimsical titles are good for a young audience while a formal voice is better for connecting with a B2B market. You can use different fonts, colors, or icons for your titles. You can also pick out interesting features of your product and highlight it in the title. For instance, UncommonGoods sells a set of socks with environmental motifs which they named "Protect The Planets Socks," appealing to the environmentally conscious customer.

A well-thought of and designed product page can result in a positive shopping experience that will boost sales. Try to incorporate these five strategies and watch your conversions shoot up.

