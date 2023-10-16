Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

HRProNews

2023 Layoffs Have Blown Past 2022 Numbers

Layoffs in 2023 have blown past 2022 numbers, with some 242,481 laid off so far, with at least two months still to go....
2023 Layoffs Have Blown Past 2022 Numbers
Written by Staff
Monday, October 16, 2023

    • Layoffs in 2023 have blown past 2022 numbers, with some 242,481 laid off so far, with at least two months still to go.

    The tech industry has been laying off workers left and right post-pandemic, citing everything from the economy to restructuring to the impact of AI. According to Layoffs.fyi, 2023 has already seen some 242,481 individuals laid off.

    In contrast, 2022 only had 164,769 layoffs for the entire year.

    The revelation is a sobering one about the state of the tech industry, as well as the job market in general. Even if layoffs are not getting as much news coverage as they once were, they are clearly continuing on unabated.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |