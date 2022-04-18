$20 per Hour — Verizon Raises Its Minimum Pay

Verizon has raised its minimum wage for Customer Service, Retail and Inside Sales personnel.

Inflation has been increasing at a record pace, with many companies raising their pay to help employees make ends meet. Verizon is the latest to do so, raising its minimum pay to $20 an hour.

“Our V Teamers give their best day in and day out to support our customers with all of their needs, which is why we want to make sure we support them as well,” said Krista Bourne, Chief Operating Officer for Verizon Consumer Group. “These changes are the direct result of employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment.”

The company is also offering signup bonuses for many markets.

“I’m confident these changes will help us attract and retain the very best talent, and allow us to continue to improve our customer experience,” said Bourne.