Google SERPS to Include Rich Results for Podcasts

An announcement on the Google Developers Blog details how to enable podcasts to appear in search results. The feature is currently available only for newer versions of the Google Search app on android devices or on Google Home.

The rich results will show the podcast as well as individual episode descriptions with an embedded player for each. The format takes up a large amount of SERP real estate which should be attractive to anyone promoting a podcast.

Here’s how to list a podcast:

- Expose a valid RSS feed describing the podcast

- The feed must contain at least one episode

- The podcast must have a dedicated homepage

- The homepage, the RSS feed, and any non-blocked audio files must be exposed to Googlebot; and

must not be protected by robots.txt or tags.

Additional instructions for setting up feeds can be found on the Google Developers Blog.