Zoom Updates Terms Again, Excludes ALL Customer Content From AI Training

Zoom has once again updated its terms of service in the wake of backlash it received, saying ALL customer content is now excluded from AI training.

Zoom ignited a firestorm when its latest terms of service became widely known, in which the company reserved the right to use customer data for training its AI models. In response to the negative press, the company backtracked, saying it would “not use audio, video, or chat customer content to train our artificial intelligence models without your consent.”

The company has now clarified its terms again, this time saying it will not use any customer data to train its AI:

Zoom does not use any of your audio, video, chat, screen-sharing, attachments, or other communications like customer content (such as poll results, whiteboard, and reactions) to train Zoom’s or third-party artificial intelligence models.

The update is welcome news for Zoom customers and privacy advocates alike.