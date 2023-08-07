Zoom Continues to Clarify Controversial AI Terms of Service

Zoom has continued to clarify its AI terms of service after backlash from customers and critics alike.

Following backlash to its updated terms of service, Zoom’s Chief Product Officer, Smita Hashim, authored a blog post clarifying the company’s stance on using customer data to train AI models. Many outlets, including WPN, pointed out that Hashim’s statements were potentially in conflict with Zoom’s TOS. Zoom has now, once again, updated its TOS, as well as the blog post, to clarify the matter further.

“We’ve updated our terms of service (in section 10.4) to further confirm that we will not use audio, video, or chat customer content to train our artificial intelligence models without your consent,” writes Hashim.

What’s more, the company has added a blog section regarding healthcare and education customers:

What this means for healthcare and education customers We will not use customer content, including education records or protected health information, to train our artificial intelligence models without your consent. We routinely enter into student data protection agreements with our education customers and legally required business associate agreements (BAA) with our healthcare customers. Our practices and handling of education records, pupil data, and protected healthcare data are controlled by these separate terms and applicable laws.

Zoom provided the following statement to WPN:

“Zoom customers decide whether to enable generative AI features, and separately whether to share customer content with Zoom for product improvement purposes,” said a company spokesperson. “We’ve updated our terms of service to further confirm that we will not use audio, video, or chat customer content to train our artificial intelligence models without your consent.”