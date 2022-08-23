YouTube TV May Gain fuboTV’s Biggest Advantage

YouTube TV (YTTV) may be on the verge of gaining one of fuboTV’s biggest advantages, a feature that will allow multiple simultaneous livestreams.

According to Protocol, YTTV is working on “Mosaic Mode,” a feature that will allow up to four simultaneous livestreams. The feature is designed to appeal to sports fans, giving them the ability to watch multiple games or events at the same time.

Rival fuboTV is currently one of the only streaming services that offer a similar feature. The service is geared toward sports fans, but has struggled over the last couple of years to deliver on that promise. For example, fuboTV lost the Turner family of channels, including both TBS and TNT, two channels that many sports fans consider must-haves.

With YTTV preparing to duplicate fuboTV’s signature feature, the latter service may lose what competitive advantage it had — even among its core market.