YouTube TV has been expanding its multiview options, this time adding the ability to watch multiple WNBA streams simultaneously.

YTTV announced the features in a tweet:

we’ve officially launched our multiview feature for WNBA League Pass subscribers on YouTube TV & YouTube (w/ Primetime Channels) 🏀



enjoy multiview streams while watching WNBA games on smart TVs & streaming devices!



📺 more here: https://t.co/nXtXkqdZou — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 29, 2023

YTTV unveiled multiview early access in March 2023, bringing one of the best features of FuboTV to YTTV viewers. Initially focused on sports, YTTV has expanded multiview to include non-sports content as well.