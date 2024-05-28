YouTube Is Skipping Videos for Ad-Block Users

YouTube is upping the ante in its battle with ad-blocking software, skipping videos altogether if it detects such software is enabled.

YouTube has been cracking down on ad-blocking software, using various methods to combat it in recent months. The company has also been rolling out new ad formats and styles in an effort to driver greater revenue.

The latest anti-blocking effort is YouTube’s most aggressive yet, with the company skipping videos altogether if ad-blocking is detecting. As TechCrunch points out, YouTube warned that such action could eventually be taken in an April post:

Viewers who are using these third-party apps may experience buffering issues or see the error “The following content is not available on this app” when trying to watch a video.

There are viable alternatives to YouTube, such as Odysee, but users have so far failed to abandon YouTube en masse. Only time will tell if YouTube’s increased focus on ads, not to mention its controversial design choices, will reach a point that it drives people away.