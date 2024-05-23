YouTube Is Still Testing a Design Users Hate

YouTube appears to be testing a design that users almost universally hate, with some saying it’s so bad it had to be designed by AI.

YouTube’s new deign first started showing up in mid-April, but the company assured disgruntled users that it was just testing the design, and quickly dropped it as a result of complaints. Much of the issue comes from the comments being moved up beside the video, rather than below it.

The new @YouTube UI just arrived, and words cannot describe how much I loathe it.



I haven't seen a single person who liked this yet. How do I rolled this back? pic.twitter.com/sXx2JsiYjT — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) May 21, 2024

“There is no way a human could have thought this was a good idea….” wrote MisterMotion on Reddit.

Popular YouTuber Sully broke down exactly why the new layout is so bad.

Some users who have tweeted about the layout are receiving the standard YouTube response that it is simply conducting an “experiment.” Nonetheless, it’s a little concerning the company is continuing to experiment with a design that has been so universally panned.