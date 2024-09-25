YouTube Is Hiking the Price of YouTube Premium…Again

YouTube users, specifically international users, are in for an unpleasant surprise as YouTube Premium is seeing yet another price hike.

According to Android Authority, YouTube Premium is seeing price hikes in multiple regions, including much of Europe, parts of Asia, and at least one country in South America. Unlike some streaming service price hikes, that are usually the equivalent of a couple to a few dollars, YouTube Premium’s price hike is a massive jump in some cases.

As spotted by AA, one Reddit user points out that the new YouTube Premium price makes it more expense than several other services combined.

Yeah I just canceled. This increase makes YouTube by far the most expensive streaming service, clocking in at more than what I pay for Amazon Prime, Netflix and HBO combined. And all just to avoid ads, since I don’t use YouTube Music anyway.

Similarly, Swedish users are seeing a 60% price increase.

YouTube has waged a war on third-party apps and ad blocking software, as well as rolled out additional ad formats. With price hikes like these, it’s easy to see why the company has been so eager to eliminate other options and push people toward paid accounts.