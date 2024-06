YouTube is continuing its war on ad-blockers, this time by experimenting with server-side ad injection in an effort to thwart blockers.

The news was first revealed by SponsorBlock, “a crowdsourced extension to skip sponsor segments in YouTube videos.”

YouTube is currently experimenting with server-side ad injection. This means that the ad is being added directly into the video stream.



This breaks sponsorblock since now all timestamps are offset by the ad times. — SponsorBlock (@[email protected]) (@SponsorBlock) June 12, 2024

SponsorBlock says there are ways around YouTube’s new method, although it will make blocking ads more challenging than it used to be.