Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
SocialMediaNews

Your Private X Likes May Not Be Private After All

Bad news for X users, with the company admitting a “security incident” may have left some people’s likes public, instead of keeping them private. X announced in mid-June that it was ...
Your Private X Likes May Not Be Private After All
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, July 26, 2024

    • Bad news for X users, with the company admitting a “security incident” may have left some people’s likes public, instead of keeping them private.

    X announced in mid-June that it was making likes private for everyone in an effort to cut down on bullying. Owner Elon Musk indicated the move was to allow people to like content they might otherwise be reluctant to, for fear of being attacked for their views.

    Unfortunately, according to 9to5Mac, X has been sending emails out to some users to let them know their likes may not have been private after all.

    “The X team received information that some likes may have remained publicly available,” reads the email. “We have contacted you because your X account may have been potentially affected by this security incident.”

    It’s unclear what the “security incident” was, or what led to it.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |