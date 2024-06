Social media platform X announced that it is making Like private for everyone, a feature that was previously only available to X Premium accounts.

X previously made hiding Likes a feature of its X Premium subscriptions. The company’s engineering team revealed that it is now making the feature available for everyone.

This week we’re making Likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy.



– You will still be able to see posts you have liked (but others cannot).



– Like count and other metrics for your own posts will still show up under notifications.



– You will no longer see who… — Engineering (@XEng) June 11, 2024

Elon Musk said the change will help protect individuals from being attacked for liking posts others may not agree with.