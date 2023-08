X has revealed what happened over the weekend when it appears pre-2014 media was deleted, saying the bug is fixed.

Tom Coates tweeted Saturday that media and links posted prior to 2014 had disappeared from the site. It led to concerns that the media had been deleted. The most likely culprit was an issue involved in moving from Twitter.com to X.com.

X has acknowledged the issue, revealing the bug has been fixed and that no data was actually deleted.