X (Twitter) Deleted Years Worth of Photos and Links

X has once again angered users, this time by deleting years worth of photos and links with no apparent explanation.

Tom Coates tweeted about the issue Saturday, August 19:

More vandalism from @elonmusk. Twitter has now removed all media posted before 2014. Thats – so far – almost a decade of pictures and videos from the early 2000s removed from the service.



For example, here’s a search of my media tweets from before 2014. https://t.co/FU6K34oqmA — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) August 19, 2023

According to Forbes, the culprit is likely the transition from Twitter to X.com:

It appears that Twitter’s link-shortening domain—the new URL that Twitter generates so it can track user activity—is the likely culprit behind why images no longer display and links no longer work.

The issue is just the latest in a long string of issues that have plagued the site since Elon Musk bought the social media platform.