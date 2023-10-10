Advertise with Us
X Reportedly Testing Three Subscription Tiers

Written by Staff
Tuesday, October 10, 2023

    • X is reportedly testing three different subscription tiers as the company prepares to make its platform a paid service.

    Elon Musk teased that X would become a paid service, requiring users to pay a monthly subscription for access. According to Bloomberg, via Digital Trends, it appears the company is testing three different tiers.

    The Basic tier would be a paid version of the current free accounts, with the same number of ads. Standard tier would have half the ads, and Plus would have no ads.

    Interestingly, when X CEO Linda Yaccarino was recently asked about Musk’s plans, she was caught completely off guard.

