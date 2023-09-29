X CEO Caught Off Guard by Elon Musk’s Plan to Charge a Subscription Fee

In what may be a signal of trouble in paradise, it seems that X CEO Linda Yaccarino was caught off guard by Elon Musk’s plans to turn the platform into a paid experience.

Musk told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he planned to convert X into a paid site in an attempt to cut down on bots. According to Mashable, at the recent Code Conference, CNBC’s Julia Boorstin asked Yaccarino to confirm Musk’s plans.

Yaccarino first asked Boorstin to repeat the question and seemed surprised by the information.

“Did he say we were moving to it specifically, or he’s thinking about it?” Yaccarino asked.

“He said that’s the plan,” answered Boorstin. “Did he consult you before he announced that?”

“We talk about everything,” Yaccarino said, convincing absolutely no one.

It’s a safe bet Yaccarino had something to say to Musk about the incident later, but the fact that she was caught off guard by the revelation is not reassuring.