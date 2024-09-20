X Is Officially a Texas-Based Company

Catch our discussion on X’s big move to Texas—is tech abandoning California?

X has officially relocated to Texas, making good on an announcement Elon Musk made in July in response to California’s AB1955 legislation.

In the wake of the legislation, Musk announced SpaceX and X would both move their headquarters to Texas.

According to a report by Forbes, it appears X’s move to Bastrop, Texas—just outside of Austin—is now complete. The news was discovered as a result of former CNN anchor Don Lemon’s lawsuit against Musk and X. Because of the headquarters move, Musk’s attorneys filed for permission to continue the case in Texas.

In addition, Forbes reports that X real estate director Nicole Hollander specifically cited Bastrop as X’s new home.

“X has leased the property in Bastrop to be its official headquarters, and it will ultimately move its employees in the Austin office to the new Bastrop location”

The news follows similar moves by other companies in recent years, with Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Tesla (no real surprise) also moving to Texas.

It remains to be seen if the move will be successful, however, as many companies have ultimately become disillusioned after pulling up stakes and moving from Silicon Valley to Texas. In fact, Austin is experiencing an exodus of tech companies that are returning to California, or other destinations, after realizing Austin doesn’t quite meet their needs. The tech scene has gotten so bad that Techstars ultimately paused their accelerator program in Austin.

“Unfortunately, we are pausing the Techstars Austin accelerator,” Techstars spokesperson Amalia Lytle said in late 2023.

“I’m seeing a wave of people going back that could work from wherever when they came out here,” realtor Danielle Fountain said. “But now they’re going back into the office.”

Angel investor Mike Chang was far more blunt about it.

“Austin is where ambition goes to die,” Chang said. “We’d love to be in California.”