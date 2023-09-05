Tech Worker’s Remorse: “Austin Is Where Ambition Goes to Die”

Tech workers that moved from California to Texas are having a major case of buyer’s remorse, deciding Texas is not all they thought it would be.

During the pandemic, droves of companies and tech workers migrated from California to Texas. Lower taxes, lower cost of living, and less regulation were all cited as reasons. A couple of years in, and some of those that made the move are finding that it hasn’t quite lived up to their expectations, according to Insider.

“Austin is where ambition goes to die,” said founder and angel investor Mike Chang. “We’d love to be in California.”

Intense heat, the lack of public transportation, overcrowding, and dense traffic have been some of issues that have tarnished Texas’ appeal.

Even more important, however, is the talent disparity between California and Texas. California has been the center of the tech industry for decades, leading to a rich heritage and depth of available talent. In contrast, Texas has a long way to go before it builds up the depth of talent California has.

Return-to-office mandates are also impacting the Texas tech scene.

“I’m seeing a wave of people going back that could work from wherever when they came out here,” realtor Danielle Fountain said. “But now they’re going back into the office.”

When taken together, these factors could spell doom for Texas’ ambition to rival Silicon Valley.