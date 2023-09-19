X (Twitter) May Become a Paid Site

The days of a free X (Twitter) may soon be over, with owner Elon Musk saying the company may start charging a monthly fee.

According to TechCrunch, the Musk revealed the possibility in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Musk said bots were the reason why the company may become a subscription service.

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” explained Musk. “Because a bot costs a fraction of a penny — call it a tenth of a penny — but even if it has to pay…a few dollars or something, the effective cost of bots is very high,” he said.

X has gone through a number of controversial changes since Musk took over, but this may be the controversial one yet, and certainly the one that could cost the company the most users.