Winklevoss: Bitcoin is Gold 2.0 – Will Hit $500,000 In 5 Years

“We think Bitcoin is Gold 2.0,” says Tyler Winklevoss. “It will disrupt gold so its market cap has to be $10 trillion or more because that’s the market cap of gold. Bitcoin’s hovering around $1 trillion now and we still think it’s conservatively at 10x from here. So even at $35,000, it feels like a really good buying opportunity long-term. We think at a $10 trillion market cap one bitcoin will be worth $500,000. That could happen inside this decade, definitely the next five years. We’re hodlers until at least $500,000. Then at that point, you won’t even have to sell because you can borrow off it or whatever.”

The Winklevoss twins own approximately 1% of all Bitcoin. Estimates place their holdings to be worth between 120,000 to 170,000 Bitcoins, that's over $1 billion.

Tyler and his twin brother Cameron have reportedly amassed a $6 Billion Bitcoin Fortune. The twins made their initial $11 million investment in Bitcoin in 2013. The brothers settled with Mark Zuckerberg in 2008 for a mere $65 million in cash and stock following their allegations that Zuckerberg copied their idea after they hired him to do programming on the project.

