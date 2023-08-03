Windows Copilot Brings More Ads to Windows

Windows users hoping for a reprieve from the ads Microsoft continues to push should prepare to be disappointed, with Windows Copilot bringing even more to the OS.

Microsoft is rolling out Windows Copilot through its Preview program. The release notes for the latest builds include a telling statement:

Windows Copilot with Bing Chat generates responses that are contextual and improves your experience in Windows. You may see inline recommendations we think are relevant through ads in Bing. We’ll continue to learn and listen to customer feedback.

Microsoft has been increasingly including ads in Windows, angering users who want to use the operating system they paid for without being bombarded by ads. To make matters worse, Windows 11 has been shown to send massive amounts of telemetry to ad companies.

It’s almost as if Microsoft is trying to push people toward macOS and Linux…