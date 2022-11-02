Windows 11 Adoption Still Hovers Around 15%

Windows 11 may be the latest and greatest but Microsoft has an adoption problem, with only 15% of computers on the OS.

Windows 11 offers many benefits over its predecessors, but users don’t seem keen on embracing its potential. According to Statcounter GlobalStats, Windows 11 usage is sitting at 15.44%.

In contrast, Windows 10 still commands an overwhelming 71.29% of the market. While Windows 10 has been declining in popularity, and Windows 11 rising, the change is relatively slow.

Windows 11 adoption is no doubt being hampered by the requirement of a CPU with a Trusted Platform Module (TPM). In fact, recent research shows that as many as 43% of PCs are incompatible with Windows 11.