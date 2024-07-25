WhatsApp Tops 100 Million Users In The US

WhatsApp has achieved a major milestone, announcing it “now has 100 million users in the United States.”

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular cross-platform messaging service, but its popularity has lagged in the US thanks largely to the popularity of Apple’s iPhone and iMessage service. The service is making headway, however, with WhatsApp reporting 100 million US users.

The company made the announcement in a blog post:

It’s been a long time since we’ve written about the momentum of WhatsApp and today we have some exciting news to share. As of this month, WhatsApp now has 100 million users in the United States.

The blog goes on to make the point that WhatsApp is “the solution” to the cross-platform messaging issues that currently plague the US market:

This milestone has been a long time coming and it proves that WhatsApp is the solution to the cross platform divide in America. No matter if you have an iPhone or Android, people want private and secure messaging that works well for everyone and that’s what we do best.

WhatsApp is referring to the blue vs green bubble debate, where texting between iPhone and Android devices is a subpar experience at best. Efforts have been made to address the issue, with Apple finally adopting RCS—the feature-rich successor to SMS—to improve cross-platform texting. Still other solutions, such as Sunbird Messaging, are trying to address the issue by bringing a form of iMessage directly to Android.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is trying to position itself as a viable option that already exists, has widespread global adoption, and has a longstanding track record of reliability.