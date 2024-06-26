Advertise with Us
RCS Goes Live In the Latest iOS 18 Beta

Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, June 26, 2024

    • Users are reporting that RCS messaging is now live, with users able to send high-resolution media between iPhones and Androids.

    Apple surprised the industry when it announced it would adopt RCS to replace the aging SMS for communication between iOS and Android devices. RCS offers many of the benefits of iMessage, including read receipts, group administration, file sharing, high-resolution media, and more. The feature is slated for iOS 18.

    According to users on Reddit, the feature appears to be enabled in the latest beta. User “harry_1” showed a sent message that included a high-resolution picture.

    While Apple will likely never support RCS to the extent it supports its own iMessage, RCS adoption should still go a long way toward improving text messaging between the two platforms.

