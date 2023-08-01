WhatsApp Beta Streamlines Adding Group Participants

A new WhatsApp beta is making it easier than ever to add participants to a group with a banner at the top of the chat.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has begun rolling out the new feature to some users, giving them the ability to add users to a group chat, rather than going into the group info panel.

A new banner may appear within group chats, encouraging people to add new participants to the group. We can consider this feature as a shortcut to prevent the user from having to open the group info to add a new member to the group. In fact, if the user taps on that banner, they can quickly choose new people to add to the group, as long as the group settings allow it.

The feature may not be groundbreaking, but it’s certainly a nice quality-of-life improvement.