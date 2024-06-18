Walmart+ Week Starts Monday

Walmart officially launched 2024’s Walmart+ Week Monday, weeks before rival Amazon will launch its 2024 Amazon Prime Day.

Walmart unveiled its Walmart+ subscription service in May 2023, designed to give customers free delivery and better discounts. The service is similar to the popular Amazon Prime service.

“We can’t wait for customers to use Walmart+ as a way to keep more time on their calendars and money in their pockets,” Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, said at the time. “We designed Walmart+ to be the ultimate life hack for customers, pulling together benefits they told us would be most helpful to them today and in the future. Its usefulness will only grow from here.”

As part of the service, Walmart one-upped Amazon’s Prime Day with a full week of savings and deals—Walmart+ Week.

“Our Walmart+ members loved early access to our Black Friday events, so we were inspired to create an entire weekend dedicated to the best deals,” Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager, said at the time. “Giving members more of what they want with exclusive, unprecedented Black Friday-like savings allows us to celebrate our members in a fun, new way.”

This year, the event starts Monday and goes through the June 23. The company says customers can expect the following benefits:

Get double the discount on fuel at Exxon & Mobil stations nationwide. That’s a whopping 20 cents off every gallon it takes to fill up your tank.

Earn up to 20% back in Walmart Cash on flights, hotels, car rentals, and activities booked through Walmart+ Travel, perfectly timed for the summer travel season.

Enjoy a complimentary Express Delivery, delivering your order right to your doorstep in under two hours, without the usual $10 fee.

Experience three free months of Walmart+ InHome, ensuring the items you want most can be conveniently dropped off right on your kitchen counter.

Get exclusive access to new and unique items for members only (stay tuned for more on this).

For those interested in signing up, Walmart+ costs $98 per year, or $49 for those on qualified government assistance.