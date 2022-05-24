Amazon Prime Day, Meet Walmart+ Weekend

Walmart is taking on one of Amazon’s biggest strengths with its own take on Prime Day: Walmart+ Weekend.

Amazon’s Prime Day is an annual event where the company’s Prime subscribers can score significant savings on a wide range of products. Walmart and Amazon are competing with each other more and more, and Walmart is now taking on Prime Day with its own savings weekend.

The new Walmart+ Weekend will be an exclusive online event, and will cover parts of four days, beginning Thursday, June 2 at 3PM ET and ending Sunday, June 5 at 7PM ET. Customers will be able to save on thousands of products, including household items, electronics, grills, toys, apparel, and more.

“Our Walmart+ members loved early access to our Black Friday events, so we were inspired to create an entire weekend dedicated to the best deals,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager at Walmart. “Giving members more of what they want with exclusive, unprecedented Black Friday-like savings allows us to celebrate our members in a fun, new way.”