Walmart Sets Up Shop in the Metaverse

Walmart is joining the metaverse, setting up a virtual store and play area on Roblox’s platform.

Companies across industries are beginning to embrace the metaverse, leveraging it as a way to engage with customers, especially younger ones. Walmart is the latest to join this trend, setting up Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play.

”We’re showing up in a big way – creating community, content, entertainment and games through the launch of Walmart Land and Walmart’s Universe of Play,” said William White, chief marketing officer, Walmart U.S. “Roblox is one of the fastest growing and largest platforms in the metaverse, and we know our customers are spending loads of time there. So, we’re focusing on creating new and innovative experiences that excite them, something we’re already doing in the communities where they live, and now, the virtual worlds where they play.”

Walmart Land will provide a way for users to acquire merchandise for their avatars, as well as unlock various tokens and badges that users can earn. The virtual world will include “a physics-defying Ferris wheel giving users a bird’s-eye glimpse of the world.”

Walmart Land will also include music festival-inspired Electric Island, a House of Style virtual dressing room, and Electric Fest, with performances by Madison Beer, Kane Brown and YUNGBLUD.

Walmart’s Universe of Play will include immersive games, rewards, and virtual adventures.

Walmart joins the likes of JPMorgan and British bank HSBC in staking its claim on the metaverse.