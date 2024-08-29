Verizon and Skylo Team Up for Satellite-Based Messaging

Verizon is teaming up with satellite communications company Skylo to deliver direct-to-device messaging and emergency services.

Wireless companies have been teaming up with satellite providers in an effort to improve coverage in areas where traditional cell towers are sparse, especially for emergency situations. T-Mobile partnered with SpaceX in mid-2022, and AT&T made a deal with AST SpaceMobile earlier this year.

Verizon is now joining its rivals, tapping Skylo as its satellite partner. According to the company, customers on certain devices will have access later this fall to emergency messaging, as well as location sharing, regardless of whether or not they have traditional network coverage.

“Verizon has been driving innovation in the use of supplemental satellite capabilities for years using satellite connections for cell tower rapid deployments, emergency response and temporary solutions. We are encouraged by the progress being made in satellite to device communications for consumers and are equally excited to be driving technical innovation trials in the space of satellite IoT solutions,” said Srini Kalapala, Senior Vice President of Technology and Product Development for Verizon.

“Our work with Verizon strengthens our belief in network convergence between satellite and cellular, and now this vision is a reality today for both consumers and enterprises. Satellite access isn’t just about reaching out when you’re in trouble; it’s connectivity for staying in touch with your loved ones wherever they are. We are excited to partner with the carrier known globally for its powerful performance and reliable service as we bring a new level of connectivity from space,” said Parthsarathi Trivedi, CEO & co-founder of Skylo.“

Kalapala emphasized that Verizon’s traditional network covers 99% of the US population, but the deal would help ensure people can reach the help they need in areas where there is no coverage.

“Verizon’s network boasts an exceptionally large terrestrial cellular network and covers more than 99% of the population in the United States. However, there are occasional enterprise needs for IoT devices in places where people don’t live or regularly visit. Satellite IoT in combination with Verizon’s terrestrial assets creates the perfect combination for IoT solutions in the most remote parts of the country and over land, air and sea without having to use a separate physical device,” said Kalapala.

Verizon has not provided any details on what phone will automatically be covered by the deal.