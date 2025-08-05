US Pressures TSMC to Buy 49% Intel Stake for Taiwan Tariff Relief

In a bold maneuver that could reshape the global semiconductor industry, the U.S. government is reportedly pressuring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to acquire a significant stake in Intel Corp. as a condition for granting tariff relief to Taiwan. According to a recent report, this push stems from the Trump administration’s efforts to bolster American chipmaking capabilities amid escalating trade tensions.

The details emerged from sources in Taiwan, highlighting how the U.S. is tying reduced tariffs on Taiwanese imports to substantial investments by TSMC in the American market. Specifically, the deal involves TSMC purchasing up to a 49% stake in Intel, a move that could inject much-needed capital and expertise into the struggling U.S. giant.

The High-Stakes Bargain in U.S.-Taiwan Trade Talks

This development comes at a time when Intel has been grappling with financial losses and competitive pressures, particularly from TSMC’s dominance in advanced chip manufacturing. As noted in a report from NotebookCheck.net, the U.S. administration views this forced investment as a “desperate measure” to salvage Intel, which has seen its market position erode due to delays in process technology and mounting operational costs.

Industry insiders point out that such a stake would not only provide Intel with a lifeline but also align with broader U.S. goals of onshoring critical supply chains. Taiwan’s economy ministry, however, has publicly stated it has received no formal information on such an investment, as reported by Reuters earlier this year, underscoring the secretive nature of these negotiations.

Implications for TSMC’s Global Strategy

For TSMC, the world’s leading contract chipmaker, complying with this demand could strain its resources, given its ongoing commitments to expand facilities in the U.S., including a massive $100 billion investment plan announced at the White House, per coverage in The New York Times. This expansion is already underway in Arizona, driven by previous incentives under the CHIPS Act, but the new tariff-linked condition adds a layer of geopolitical complexity.

Analysts warn that acquiring a stake in Intel might dilute TSMC’s focus on its pure-play foundry model, potentially introducing conflicts of interest. Meanwhile, Intel’s recent quarterly results, which showed flat revenue amid AI-driven demand benefiting rivals like TSMC, were dissected in FXEmpire, highlighting the stark contrast in their trajectories.

Broader Ramifications for Semiconductor Supply Chains

The tariff relief in question addresses U.S. impositions that have hit Taiwan harder than allies like Japan and South Korea, with rates climbing to 20% on key sectors including semiconductors, as detailed in Digitimes. This disparity has prompted Taiwan to accelerate relocations and investments stateside, but the Intel stake proposal elevates the stakes, potentially forcing TSMC into a quasi-merger scenario.

Critics argue this approach risks alienating key partners, yet proponents see it as essential for U.S. technological sovereignty. As Wccftech reported, the administration’s demands reflect a focused effort to revive Intel, which could hand TSMC indirect control over U.S. plants, echoing earlier talks covered in The New York Times about Intel outsourcing production.

Navigating Uncertainty in a Tense Geopolitical Climate

Looking ahead, the outcome of these talks could influence global chip pricing and innovation paces. TSMC’s record Q2 2025 revenue, despite currency fluctuations and tariff slumps, was celebrated in TechPowerUp, demonstrating its resilience. However, yielding to U.S. pressure might set precedents for future trade deals, compelling other nations to make similar concessions.

For industry executives, this saga underscores the intertwining of commerce and national security. If finalized, the deal could stabilize Intel’s operations while securing Taiwan’s export advantages, but at the cost of TSMC’s autonomy. As negotiations continue, stakeholders will watch closely for signs of resolution, aware that failure could exacerbate supply chain disruptions in an already volatile market.