US Debates Revaluing $750B Gold Reserves to Cut $37T Debt

In the vaults of Fort Knox and other secure facilities, the U.S. Treasury holds a staggering 261.5 million ounces of gold, a reserve that has remained largely untouched since the end of the gold standard in 1971. Yet, this hoard is officially valued on the books at just $11 billion, based on the archaic statutory price of $42.22 per ounce set by Congress over half a century ago. At today’s market prices hovering around $2,900 per ounce, that same stockpile is worth approximately $750 billion, creating a yawning gap that has sparked intense speculation among economists, policymakers, and investors about potential revaluation.

This discrepancy isn’t merely an accounting quirk; it represents a latent financial powerhouse that could be harnessed in innovative ways. A recent analysis by the Federal Reserve delves into how other nations have revalued their gold reserves to bolster fiscal positions, offering a blueprint that some U.S. officials are eyeing amid ballooning national debt now exceeding $37 trillion. As gold prices continue their upward trajectory—driven by geopolitical tensions, inflation fears, and central bank buying—the allure of unlocking this value grows stronger.

The Mechanics of Revaluation

Revaluing the gold would involve updating its book value to reflect current market rates, potentially injecting hundreds of billions into Treasury coffers without selling a single bar. According to a Forbes report published today, this maneuver could fund ambitious initiatives like establishing a strategic bitcoin reserve, as proposed by some cryptocurrency advocates, or directly offsetting portions of the federal debt. The Fed’s note highlights precedents in countries like Italy and Portugal, where gold revaluations provided emergency liquidity during economic crises, though not without inflationary risks.

Critics argue that such a move could undermine the dollar’s credibility, echoing the monetary upheavals of the 1930s when President Franklin D. Roosevelt devalued the dollar against gold to combat the Great Depression. Proponents, however, see it as a pragmatic step in an era where digital assets and alternative stores of value challenge traditional finance. Recent posts on X, formerly Twitter, from financial analysts like those at ZeroHedge, speculate that remarking gold to $3,227 per ounce could unlock over $833 billion, surpassing China’s holdings of U.S. Treasurys.

Historical Context and Current Reserves

The U.S. gold reserve, primarily stored at Fort Knox in Kentucky and the West Point Mint in New York, totals about 8,133 metric tons, making it the world’s largest official holding. A Coin World article from January underscores that these vaults have been audited periodically, with the last full inventory in the 1950s, though partial checks continue. Transparency remains a point of contention; calls for a live audit, as floated in a Medium post earlier this year, could boost market confidence but also stir volatility if discrepancies emerge.

Gold’s role as a safe haven has intensified in 2025, with prices rallying amid sell-offs in U.S. Treasurys and the dollar. A CNBC analysis from April notes J.P. Morgan’s forecast of gold averaging $3,675 per ounce by year-end, potentially climbing to $4,000 in 2026, fueled by investor reevaluation of fiat currencies. This surge aligns with broader trends, including central banks in emerging markets stockpiling gold to diversify away from dollar dominance.

Policy Implications and Speculative Scenarios

If the Treasury were to revalue, it wouldn’t require congressional approval for the accounting change, but spending the windfall would. Economists interviewed in a J.P. Morgan Research piece from June predict sustained upside for gold through 2026, suggesting revaluation could serve as a hedge against fiscal instability. Speculation on X, including from users like Judy Shelton, a former Trump advisor, envisions using the gold as collateral for new Treasury bonds redeemable in metal, effectively creating gold-backed securities to attract conservative investors.

However, risks abound: inflation could spike if markets perceive this as money printing by another name. A Sprott Money blog from July explores rumors of gold-backed Treasurys and remonetization, warning of potential disruptions to global trade. The Fed’s exploration of foreign revaluations, as detailed in its recent note, emphasizes that while such strategies have stabilized balances abroad, they often come with political backlash.

Market Reactions and Future Outlook

Investors are already positioning for upheaval. UBS forecasts in an Investing.com report from April peg gold at $3,500 by year-end, with the rally extending into 2026. Posts on X from accounts like EndGame Macro discuss a “stealth reset” via Basel III regulations, which elevated gold to Tier 1 asset status, potentially paving the way for U.S. action.

As debates intensify, the Treasury’s gold hoard stands as a symbol of untapped potential—or peril. With debt ceilings looming and economic uncertainty persisting, revaluation could redefine America’s fiscal toolkit, but only if navigated with precision to avoid eroding trust in the world’s reserve currency. Industry insiders watch closely, knowing that in the alchemy of modern finance, gold’s gleam might just turn into budgetary gold.