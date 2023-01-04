Twitter Will Allow Political Ads On the Platform

Twitter is doing an about-face, relaxing its stance on political ads to be more aligned with television.

Twitter has had a policy of no political ads for some time, but the company is struggling to keep advertisers following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company. The company’s Safety Account announced the change in a tweet:

Moving forward, we will align our advertising policy with that of TV and other media outlets. As with all policy changes, we will first ensure that our approach to reviewing and approving content protects people on Twitter. We’ll share more details as this work progresses.

Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety), January 3, 2023

Anyone who previously looked to the platform as a way to escape the mind-numbing onslaught of political ads on TV now have one more reason to make the move to Mastodon.