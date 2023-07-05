Twitter Sued For Unpaid Bills…Again

Twitter is facing yet another lawsuit for unpaid bills, this time by an Australian project management firm.

According to CNN, Facilitate Corp is suing Twitter $665,000 for unpaid bills. The company is a project management firm that says it did work for Twitter in four different countries, installing sensors, outfitting offices, and clearing others.

The lawsuit is just the latest in a string of cases brought against the company since Elon Musk purchased it. Twitter has stopped pay rent on some of its offices, is being evicted from its Boulder offices, has stiffed companies for services rendered, and even flirted with not paying its cloud bills.