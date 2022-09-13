Twitter Shareholders Vote In Favor of Musk Buyout

Adding another element of intrigue to the Elon Musk/Twitter drama, the company’s shareholders have voted in favor of the deal.

Musk and Twitter have been locked in a legal battle ever since the tech mogul decided to back out of his bid to purchase the company. The board voted in favor of the deal and encouraged shareholders to approve it. The shareholders have followed the board’s lead, voting in favor of the deal, according to TheStreet.

In the meantime, Musk is trying to terminate the deal, saying the company has been misleading investors regarding the scope of its spam account and bot problem. Those claims have received a major boost from whistleblower Peiter Zatko, the company’s former head of security and a well-respected figure in the cybersecurity community. Zatko has also accused the company of not being honest about its bot problem, as well as not being serious about cybersecurity.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but Twitter’s shareholders voting in favor clears the way for the company to continue its legal efforts to force Musk to go through with the deal.