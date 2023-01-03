Twitter Addresses Major Outage

Twitter has addressed a major outage that impacted virtually all users and made it impossible to watch streams.

The issue manifested Tuesday, with the company acknowledging the outage on its status page:

Investigating – We have received reports of impacted services. This could manifest in chat not working, login difficulties, search impaired, etc. We’re looking into the issue.

During the outage, users were unable to access streamers’ pages, and were met with “error loading followed channels” errors, according to The Verge.

Twitch says the issue has been resolved.