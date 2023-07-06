Threads Goes Live, Accounts Linked to Instagram

Meta’s Threads has gone live, putting the company in a position to cash in on Twitter’s disgruntled user base.

Twitter has managed to anger much of its user base since Elon Musk took over, but alternatives have struggled to fully capitalize on the opportunity. Meta is throwing its hat in the ring with Threads, an Instagram service that looks and functions much like Twitter.

The service has officially launched. Users can find it in the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, but you should remember that a Threads account is tied to your Instagram account. In other words, if you decide to delete your Threads account, you’ll lose your Instagram account as well.

Meta clarified the connection in its Supplemental Privacy Policy:

You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account.

The coming weeks should be an interesting time for the social media market, and provide valuable insight into just how much people are willing to put up with before jumping ship to a viable alternative.